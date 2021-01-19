Inauguration Day: What to know and where to watch

WASHINGTON (WQOW) -- Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. The ceremony, however, will be the 59th inauguration as a president is sworn in every four years even if it is for their second term.

Because of the pandemic and the violent attack at the Capitol two weeks ago, Biden's inauguration ceremonies will look vastly different than years past.

Less than 2,000 people will be in attendance. The FBI previously warned of the potential for armed protests leading up to the presidential inauguration. In response, as many as 25,000 National Guard troops will be stationed in Washington, D.C. to respond to security threats.

Here's what else to expect.

When is the Oath of Office given?

The Oath of Office will be given at Noon ET (11 a.m. CT), Wednesday, Jan. 20 as outlined by the Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution.

How can I watch from home?

The day's events will be broadcasted on WQOW and live streamed on the WQOW website, Facebook page and News App.

While there will not be an Inauguration Day parade in D.C., a virtual "Parade Across America" will air following Biden being sworn in and escorted to the White House.

And instead of the usual inaugural ball, a primetime special will be broadcast live beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 20. The special program is called "Celebrating America" and will be hosted by Tom Hanks. It will also be streamed live.

Who are the celebrities performing at the inauguration?

Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem. Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West of the U.S. Capitol. Country singer Garth Brooks will also be performing at the inauguration.

Justin Timberlake, Bon Jovi and Demi Lovato, are set to perform in a 90-minute primetime TV special hosted by actor Tom Hanks.

Who is in charge of the inauguration?

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) is responsible for the planning and execution of the Inaugural Ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect.

The JCCIC has carried out this tradition since 1901. The members of the committee include Sen. Roy Blunt, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Steven H. Hoyer, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Who is attending?

President Donald Trump said he will not be attending the event on Jan. 20. Trump plans to leave Washington the morning of Inauguration Day.

Vice President Mike Pence said he will attend Biden's Inauguration last week. Pence also called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Friday to congratulate her.

Traditionally, the JCCIC would distribute 200,000 tickets at the Capitol and provide ticket bundles to Members of Congress.

This year, Senators and members of Congress will receive a ticket for themselves and a plus-one.

Public health protocols, such as including face-coverings and social distancing, will be in place.