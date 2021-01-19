Group: Angry mob targets radio station in north Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An international journalists group says an angry mob ransacked a local radio station in northern Afghanistan last week after a mosque imam incited the attackers, claiming loud music played by the station had interfered with his prayer service. The International Federation of Journalists condemned the attack last Friday in the city of Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province. It quoted the director of the Zohra Radio that was targeted as saying the mob had damaged station equipment and forced it to halt transmission for several hours. Afghanistan has seen a wave of attacks in recent months against journalists, human rights activists and civil society members.