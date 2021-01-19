Germany’s Merkel, state leaders ponder tougher virus rules

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a virtual meeting with the governors of Germany’s 16 states to discuss the country’s pandemic measures amid concerns that new mutations of the coronavirus could trigger a fresh surge in cases. The country’s infection rate has stabilized in recent days, indicating that existing restrictions may have been effective in bringing down the numbers. However, surging infections Britain and Ireland, said to be caused by a more contagious variant of the virus, have experts worried that the mutation could also spread quickly in Germany if measures are not extended. New measures could include possible nightly curfews and a push to get more people working from home.