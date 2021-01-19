Germany’s 2020 borrowing comes in well short of forecast

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Finance Ministry says the country borrowed 130.5 billion euros ($157.5 billion) last year as it loosened budget rules to help finance pandemic-related rescue and stimulus packages. That’s a considerably smaller sum than was originally planned. After six years in the black, Germany resorted to running up new debt in 2020 to help cover the cost of huge packages made necessary by the coronavirus packages and an expected shortfall in tax revenue. The country has Europe’s biggest economy. Parliament had authorized 217.8 billion euros in new borrowing. In the end, the economy suffered less badly than feared in 2020.