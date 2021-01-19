Ducks host the Wild after shutout victory

Minnesota Wild (2-1-0, third in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-1-1, fifth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Anaheim after the Ducks shut out Minnesota 1-0. John Gibson earned the victory in the net for Anaheim after recording 34 saves.

Anaheim went 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division action a season ago. The Ducks scored 182 total goals last season, 27 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

Minnesota went 8-10-1 in division play and 16-16-2 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Wild scored 46 power play goals on 216 power play opportunities last season.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.