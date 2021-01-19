Capitol attack stirs memories of Oklahoma bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The attack on the U.S. Capitol by an angry mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters shocked many Americans who thought such a violent assault by their fellow countrymen wasn’t possible. But for Oklahoma City bombing survivor Dennis Purifoy, the Capitol assault was a clear parallel to what happened at the federal building in his hometown more than 25 years ago. The same anti-government anger motivated Timothy McVeigh, whose truck bomb ripped apart a federal building in 1995 and killed 168 people. While people around the globe expressed outrage at the Capitol insurrection, the feelings are particularly intense for some in Oklahoma, which witnessed firsthand the deadly repercussions of violent anti-government extremism.