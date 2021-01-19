Canada in touch with Biden admin about disputed oil pipeline

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his officials have been in frequent contact with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration making the case for a long disputed oil pipeline that reports say Biden will cancel on his first day in office. Trudeau says that over the last several days, including Tuesday, his officials have communicated arguments in favor of the Keystone XL pipeline to the highest levels of his administration. A few Canadian media outlets reported Sunday that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline immediately upon taking office.