California sheriff’s deputy, suspect dead following shootout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California sheriff’s deputy was killed and another deputy was wounded in a shootout that also left a suspect dead. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones says a sheriff’s K-9 dog also died in the gunfire late Monday near Cal Expo, a Sacramento event venue. He says the deputy who died was a six-year veteran of the department and the injured deputy was in stable condition. The suspect was identified as a man in his 40s. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. Jones says the shooting followed an attempted traffic stop and the driver ended up crashing. He says the K-9 was deployed and the driver started shooting, prompting deputies to return fire.