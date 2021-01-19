Businesses reopen as searchers dig in Indonesia quake rubble

MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — Grocery stores, gas stations and other shops are reopening in a quake-hit Indonesian city where debris still covers streets and searchers continue to dig in the rubble for more victims. Disaster officials say immediate food and water needs have been met and the local government has started to function again in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju and the neighboring district of Majene on Sulawesi island. But thousands of people are living in shelters or sleeping outdoors, fearing aftershocks. Security officers toured the streets of Mamuju in a patrol van with a loudspeaker, urging people to observe COVID-19 health protocols as reopened markets attracted large crowds.