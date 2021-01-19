Biden DNI pick says no room for politics in intel agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the intelligence community, Avril Haines, is promising to “speak truth to power,” and insisting that she would keep politics out of the intelligence agencies to ensure their work is trusted. “When it comes to intelligence, there is simply no place for politics — ever,” she told the Senate Intelligence Committee. Haines, a former CIA deputy director in the Obama administration, would enter the job as director of national intelligence, or DNI, following a Trump administration that saw repeated pressure on intelligence officials to shape intelligence to the Republican president’s liking.