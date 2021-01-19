Biden has set sky-high expectations. Can he meet them?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has evoked Franklin Delano Roosevelt in promising a remaking of America unseen since the New Deal. Pledging to emulate some of the loftiest reforms in the nation’s history has left him with towering promises to keep. And Biden hopes to deliver against the backdrop of the pandemic and searing national division. Can Biden’s great expectations be met? Democrats only have razor-thin control of the House and Senate. But he brushes off the doubters. What’s certain is that the effort will be intense. Dozens of consequential executive actions as well as major pieces of legislation are coming in a deluge that starts on Inauguration Day.