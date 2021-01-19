Avs send Cole to Wild for Pateryn in swap of defensemen

DENVER (AP) — Colorado and Minnesota have swapped veteran defensemen. The Avalanche are getting Greg Pateryn from the Wild in exchange for Ian Cole. The 30-year Pateryn has two assists in three games this season for the Wild. Cole, who turns 32 in February, hasn’t registered a point this season. he deal represents a significant salary-cap savings for Colorado. Cole was a $4.25 million hit compared with $2.25 million for Pateryn. It gives the Avalanche more room to work with for later deals and frees up a spot for prospect Bowen Byram.