American who enthused about Bali lifestyle being deported

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An American graphic designer is being deported from the Indonesian resort island of Bali over her viral tweets that celebrated it as a low-cost, queer-friendly place for foreigners to live. Kristen Antoinette Gray arrived in Bali in January 2020 and wound up staying through the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, she enthused about living an “elevated lifestyle” in Bali that cost much less than living in Los Angeles. Authorities in Bali said Gray is suspected of conducting business activities in Bali because she tweeted about her e-book and offered consultant services on Bali tourism. Gray said she was not guilty and that she was being deported because she is LGBT.