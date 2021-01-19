4 vaccine doses stolen in Mexico, oxygen tanks spark appeal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Defense Department says four doses of coronavirus vaccine have been stolen at a public hospital in Cuernavaca, south of Mexico City. The department said Tuesday that the theft was probably carried out by a hospital employee or with the aid of an employee. Mexico has received only about 750,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and several people have been sanctioned for cutting lines to get doses, which are currently reserved for front-line medical personnel. Also Tuesday, authorities launched a campaign urging people to return rented oxygen tanks they no longer need, saying enormous demand amid the pandemic has created a shortage of the cylinders.