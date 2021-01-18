Wisconsin’s top health official departing for federal job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top health official who has led the state throughout the coronavirus pandemic is leaving for a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under incoming President Joe Biden. Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has been nominated as deputy secretary of the federal agency. Palm will work to fulfill Biden’s pledge to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and speed up the rate of vaccinations. Palm’s last day at the Wisconsin agency is Wednesday. Evers says Karen Timberlake, who served as DHS secretary under former Gov. Jim Doyle during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, will serve as interim secretary.