Wisconsin opens vaccinations beginning Monday to police and firefighters in phase 1B

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police and fire personnel are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, which begins the first step into phase 1B for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has been vaccinating the 1A population since Dec. 14, 2020, which includes front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities including nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

News 18 reported on Jan. 13 that 2/3 of EMS workers in Eau Claire had already been vaccinated.

DHS is still awaiting the final recommendations for the proposed populations for Phase 1B from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC).

Many providers have worked through a portion of their 1A staff and have begun to vaccinate unaffiliated providers such as dentists, emergency medical responders, and public health workers who are eligible in 1A.