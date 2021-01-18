Nicaragua congress adopts life sentences; opposition opposes

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s congress has given final approval to President Daniel Ortega’s proposal to change the constitution to permit life imprisonment. Congress is dominated by Ortega’s Sandinista party, and opposition legislators voted against the measure or abstained Monday. Opponents say life sentences could be used against the political opposition, like other recent measures passed by Ortega’s party. Ortega has claimed that opponents are guilty of “hate crimes,” one of the categories that could be punished by life in prison. In recent months, Ortega’s party has passed laws essentially banning opposition candidates from running in the 2021 presidential election.