Negative temps and wind chills return to the forecast

High temperatures in Eau Claire have hit or exceeded the average high of 23 degrees every day this month with the exception of New Year's Day when the high was 20. Today was the closest we've been to having a below average day besides the first.

Temperatures have started to fall now after sunset as the sky is at least mostly clear, though that will change overnight. Wind chills are a different story, as some places are already in the single digits, and there are chances for negative wind chills by tomorrow morning area-wide as a light breeze of 3 to 8 mph persists. The wind will be 5-10 mph tomorrow, which means that wind chills will spend most of the day in the single digits above zero.

Negative wind chills is one thing, but it takes a bit more to get negative temperatures. Historically, January is the coldest month of the year and on average, roughly one-third of low temperatures in the month are below zero. On average, Eau Claire has 28 days each winter with negative low temperatures.

This winter, however, is a bit different. So far, just one day has been below zero. That came on December 29 with a low of just -2. We're already halfway through January, and just past the peak of the of the center of the best chances for negative temperatures, but that also means that between now and the end of March Eau Claire averages between 10 and 15 days with below zero lows, so there's a lot of time left this winter.

Should we remain in this much warmer than average pattern, Eau Claire would be in the running for least number of negative lows in a winter. The least number of negative low temperatures came in the winter of 1997-98 with just 5 days. Of note, there has only been one year (2001-02) in Eau Claire's recorded history without a low of at least -10 or colder.

Some spots could drop below 0 tonight if the clouds that reform late evening clear early enough. The best chance for this is northwest of Eau Claire. Tomorrow's high looks to be the coldest of the month so far with a forecast high of 17 and wind chills in the single digits.

Flurry chances remain tonight through Thursday when temperatures will warm up ahead of a chance for scattered light snow showers.

After that system, temps crash and we will have chances for negative lows both Thursday and Friday nights. Friday and Saturday will also be cold before temps warm up by the end of the weekend.

That warmer air arrives with snow chances for Saturday night through Monday morning.