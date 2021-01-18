Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

10:00 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashby 56, West Central 53

Byron 66, Lake City 27

Fairmont 73, Jackson County Central 50

Houston 84, Randolph 34

Mankato Loyola 73, Bethlehem Academy 45

Maple River 71, Hayfield 51

Red Lake 59, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 44

Red Rock Central 50, Edgerton 45

Saint Thomas Aquinas, Wis. 65, Twin Cities Academy 53

Southland 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 34

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 80, Sibley East 44

Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 31

Staples-Motley 63, Menahga 53

Tri-City United 77, LeSueur-Henderson 58

Wabasso 75, G-F-W 59

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 71, Hillcrest Lutheran 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cromwell 79, Wrenshall 18

East Grand Forks 56, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 52

Eveleth-Gilbert 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 31

Floodwood 62, McGregor 27

Hayfield 60, Maple River 39

International Falls 50, North Woods 24

Kingsland 45, Grand Meadow 30

Lac qui Parle Valley 58, Canby 47

Lake Park-Audubon 57, Ada-Borup 44

Lakeview 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 39

Mabel-Canton 34, Spring Grove 31

Minneota 74, Renville County West 16

New Richland-H-E-G 49, Tri-City United 37

Rocori 75, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 50

Sauk Centre 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 39

Simley 49, Tartan 21

Southland 47, LeRoy-Ostrander 39

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 73, Mountain Lake Area 25

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Dawson-Boyd 12

Willmar 63, St. Cloud Tech 45

Zimmerman 67, Little Falls 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. New Ulm Cathedral, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

