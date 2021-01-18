Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 56, West Central 53
Byron 66, Lake City 27
Fairmont 73, Jackson County Central 50
Houston 84, Randolph 34
Mankato Loyola 73, Bethlehem Academy 45
Maple River 71, Hayfield 51
Red Lake 59, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 44
Red Rock Central 50, Edgerton 45
Saint Thomas Aquinas, Wis. 65, Twin Cities Academy 53
Southland 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 34
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 80, Sibley East 44
Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 31
Staples-Motley 63, Menahga 53
Tri-City United 77, LeSueur-Henderson 58
Wabasso 75, G-F-W 59
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 71, Hillcrest Lutheran 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cromwell 79, Wrenshall 18
East Grand Forks 56, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 52
Eveleth-Gilbert 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 31
Floodwood 62, McGregor 27
Hayfield 60, Maple River 39
International Falls 50, North Woods 24
Kingsland 45, Grand Meadow 30
Lac qui Parle Valley 58, Canby 47
Lake Park-Audubon 57, Ada-Borup 44
Lakeview 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 39
Mabel-Canton 34, Spring Grove 31
Minneota 74, Renville County West 16
New Richland-H-E-G 49, Tri-City United 37
Rocori 75, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 50
Sauk Centre 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 39
Simley 49, Tartan 21
Southland 47, LeRoy-Ostrander 39
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 73, Mountain Lake Area 25
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Dawson-Boyd 12
Willmar 63, St. Cloud Tech 45
Zimmerman 67, Little Falls 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. New Ulm Cathedral, ppd.
___
