Monday’s Scores

11:50 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 93, Osseo-Fairchild 33

Appleton North 60, Hortonville 48

Arcadia 53, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

Barron 50, Bloomer 43

Beaver Dam 74, Watertown 64

Belleville 73, Waterloo 34

Big Foot 77, Williams Bay 64

Bowler 80, White Lake 71

Boyceville 69, Frederic 58

Bruce 57, Flambeau 45

Cameron 69, Ladysmith 60

Campbellsport 47, Kewaskum 35

Chippewa Falls 81, Superior 51

Clear Lake 64, Glenwood City 36

Clear Lake 69, Clayton 20

Colby 58, Loyal 48

Coleman 86, Goodman/Pembine 46

Columbus Catholic 71, Neillsville 67

Cuba City 70, Lodi 50

Cumberland 60, Barron 41

Cumberland 88, Northwestern 76

Darlington 71, Mineral Point 59

De Soto 54, North Crawford 47

Deerfield 64, Johnson Creek 34

Dodgeville 78, Clinton 45

Eau Claire North 68, Rice Lake 55

Fall Creek 78, Thorp 49

Fall River 71, Dodgeland 58

Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 40

Freedom 74, Denmark 34

Greenwood 81, Gilman 39

Greenwood 83, Gilman 28

Gresham Community 63, Three Lakes 40

Heritage Christian 84, Living Word Lutheran 62

Hillsboro 62, Iowa-Grant 58

Hope 88, Kenosha Christian Life 32

Howards Grove 46, Sheboygan Christian 37

Hustisford 78, Valley Christian 32

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Dominican 49

Kiel 67, Two Rivers 63

Lancaster 69, Prairie du Chien 58

Little Chute 51, Waupaca 26

Luck 54, Siren 47

Luther 73, Westby 28

Marathon 77, Mosinee 68

Marshall 81, Wisconsin Heights 76

Martin Luther 76, Racine Lutheran 55

Mauston 68, Westby 53

Mayville 65, Ripon 53

McDonell Central 71, Cadott 32

Medford Area 59, Menomonie 44

Menominee Indian 58, Amherst 52

Mercer 54, Phelps 39

Mineral Point 72, Fennimore 59

Mondovi 66, Plum City 56

Monroe 78, Stoughton 50

Mukwonago 71, Waukesha North 55

New Holstein 61, Two Rivers 41

Northland Pines 64, Tomahawk 41

Northwood 62, Prairie Farm 29

Oconto 63, Chilton 48

Oshkosh West 68, Germantown 52

Pacelli 84, Gresham Community 66

Portage 67, Baraboo 52

Prentice 54, Tomahawk 37

Rhinelander 54, Shawano 51

Saint Thomas Aquinas 65, Twin Cities Academy, Minn. 53

Seneca 49, Platteville 47

Seymour 76, Green Bay West 30

Sheboygan North 73, Green Bay Southwest 64

South Milwaukee 60, Shorewood 44

St. Croix Falls 61, Osceola 46

St. Marys Springs 89, Oakfield 83

Stratford 66, Abbotsford 46

Tomah 65, Adams-Friendship 45

Valley Christian 61, Montello 57

Verona Area 80, Kettle Moraine 78

Viroqua 52, Black River Falls 43

Waunakee 74, Oak Creek 57

Wausau West 49, Marshfield 43

Wautoma 83, Montello 37

Westfield Area 70, Wautoma 63

Whitefish Bay 57, Slinger 23

Whitehall 95, Independence 61

Whitnall 76, Milwaukee Lutheran 57

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 68, Waupun 59

Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Brookfield Central 59

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Appleton West 57

Xavier 77, Appleton East 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cashton vs. Seneca, ccd.

Fort Atkinson vs. Sauk Prairie, ccd.

Iola-Scandinavia vs. Rosholt, ccd.

Ithaca vs. Riverdale, ccd.

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy vs. Dominican, ppd.

Oregon vs. Stoughton, ccd.

Pardeeville vs. Newman Catholic, ccd.

Phillips vs. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, ccd.

Sauk Prairie vs. DeForest, ccd.

Spencer vs. Loyal, ccd.

Three Lakes vs. Watersmeet, Mich., ccd.

Wisconsin Dells vs. Poynette, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 77, Johnson Creek 43

Almond-Bancroft 60, Gresham Community 58

Appleton East 81, Appleton West 68

Aquinas 103, La Crosse Logan 31

Argyle 57, Barneveld 51

Ashland 60, Hurley 52

Ashwaubenon 53, Green Bay Preble 49

Baldwin-Woodville 43, Somerset 38

Berlin 42, Ripon 33

Black Hawk 88, Juda 17

Boscobel 55, Weston 38

Brillion 42, Roncalli 33

Brodhead 56, East Troy 34

Clear Lake 63, Clayton 31

Clinton 73, Big Foot 49

Clintonville 57, Waupaca 52

Cochrane-Fountain City 75, Blair-Taylor 61

Colfax 73, Boyceville 41

Columbus 80, Fall River 31

Crivitz 45, Lena 43, OT

De Pere 59, Sheboygan South 32

DeForest 52, Dodgeville 37

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Gilmanton 34

Edgerton 66, Whitewater 47

Elk Mound 36, Durand 31

Fennimore 44, Lancaster 40

Flambeau 53, Bruce 24

Fort Atkinson 72, Whitnall 52

Frederic 49, Lac Courte Oreilles 26

Freedom 66, Oconto Falls 22

Gillett 59, Wausaukee 39

Gilman 44, Greenwood 31

Glenwood City 34, Spring Valley 18

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 65, Kohler 49

Green Bay Southwest 79, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Hillsboro 60, Iowa-Grant 32

Homestead 59, Nicolet 53

Howards Grove 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 22

Hudson 65, Superior 43

Independence 67, Alma/Pepin 27

Jefferson 50, Evansville 38

Kenosha Christian Life 46, Hope 23

Kewaunee 70, Southern Door 51

Kiel 67, Lomira 33

La Crosse Central 71, Tomah 56

Lakeland 61, Antigo 42

Little Chute 42, Marinette 28

Lourdes Academy 58, Manawa 31

Luxemburg-Casco 45, Little Chute 27

Luxemburg-Casco 62, Denmark 57

McFarland 61, Turner 53

Medford Area 80, Tomahawk 13

Menasha 55, Seymour 46

Mineral Point 64, Darlington 47

Mishicot 76, Random Lake 45

Mondovi 51, Elmwood/Plum City 36

New Glarus 69, Deerfield 38

New London 56, Omro 43

Oakfield 60, Sheboygan Area Luth. 47

Onalaska 67, Holmen 60

Oshkosh North 51, Green Bay East 10

Ozaukee 61, Hilbert 56

Pardeeville 61, Cambria-Friesland 57

Peshtigo 52, Oconto 44

Pewaukee 63, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Pius XI Catholic 78, West Allis Central 13

Potosi/Cassville 73, Southwestern 41

Poynette 40, Markesan 33

Racine Lutheran 50, Martin Luther 43

Racine St. Catherine’s 52, The Prairie School 42

Randolph 61, Princeton/Green Lake 32

Rib Lake 42, Chequamegon 6

Rio 54, Waterloo 48

Riverdale 70, Wisconsin Heights 65

Saint Thomas More 58, The Prairie School 52

Shiocton 55, Menominee Indian 25

Shullsburg 57, Highland 50

Siren 62, Webster 54

South Milwaukee 47, Hamilton 37

Suring 66, Niagara 46

Tigerton 42, Marion 9

Union Grove 60, Badger 49

Valders 48, Sheboygan Falls 24

Wausau West 60, Mosinee 56

Wautoma 60, Montello 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 21

West Allis Central 55, Living Word Lutheran 39

West De Pere 68, Seymour 48

West Salem 74, Sparta 59

White Lake 46, Bowler 42

Whitehall 58, Augusta 50

Wrightstown 48, Fox Valley Lutheran 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Assumption vs. Marathon, ppd.

Benton vs. Parkview, ccd.

Coleman vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.

Green Bay West vs. Xavier, ccd.

Lake Mills vs. Wisconsin Dells, ppd.

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest vs. Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts, ccd.

Necedah vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

Reedsburg Area vs. Richland Center, ccd.

River Valley vs. Mineral Point, ccd.

Sheboygan Christian vs. Ozaukee, ccd.

Sun Prairie vs. Madison Memorial, ccd.

Tigerton vs. Newman Catholic, ppd.

Washburn vs. Drummond, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

