Mexico’s president continues to blast US investigation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has renewed his attack on the U.S. investigation of a former defense secretary and is warning the U.S. Justice Department to consider carefully its threat to suspend cooperation with Mexico. López Obrador on Monday defended the decision by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office not to pursue charges against retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, and he mocked the results of the DEA’s seven-year investigation. On Friday, Mexico published all of the information the U.S. had shared against Cienfuegos, spurring a rare public rebuke from the Justice Department that expressed disappointment in Mexico’s decision to drop the case against the former general.