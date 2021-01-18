Memorial hockey blanks Menomonie, other Monday scores

Memorial hockey blanks Menomonie, other Monday scoresNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Memorial Old Abes hockey team scored three goals in the first period and never looked back Monday in a 10-0 win over Menomonie High School.
Memorial added four goals in the second period and three tallies in the third to beat Menomonie for the second time in less than two weeks.
Other local prep scores from Monday:
High school girls hockey
Western Wisconsin 1, ECA Stars 0
High school boys basketball
Altoona 93, Osseo-Fairchild 33
Fall Creek 78, Thorp 49
McDonell Central 71, Cadott 32
Colby 58, Loyal 48
Medford 59, Menomonie 44
Chippewa Falls 81, Superior 51
Greenwood 83, Gilman 28
Marshfield Columbus 71, Neillsville 67
Cumberland 88, Northwestern 79
Barron 48, Bloomer 43
Alma/Pepin 69, Eleva-Strum 62
High school girls basketball
Elk Mound 36, Durand 31
Mondovi 51, Elmwood/Plum City 36
Colfax 73, Boyceville 41 - 5th straight win for Vikings
Cochrane-Fountain City 75, Blair-Taylor 61
Independence 67, Alma/Pepin 27
Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45