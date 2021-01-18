Memorial hockey blanks Menomonie, other Monday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Memorial Old Abes hockey team scored three goals in the first period and never looked back Monday in a 10-0 win over Menomonie High School.

Memorial added four goals in the second period and three tallies in the third to beat Menomonie for the second time in less than two weeks.

Other local prep scores from Monday:

High school girls hockey

Western Wisconsin 1, ECA Stars 0

High school boys basketball

Altoona 93, Osseo-Fairchild 33

Fall Creek 78, Thorp 49

McDonell Central 71, Cadott 32

Colby 58, Loyal 48

Medford 59, Menomonie 44

Chippewa Falls 81, Superior 51

Greenwood 83, Gilman 28

Marshfield Columbus 71, Neillsville 67

Cumberland 88, Northwestern 79

Barron 48, Bloomer 43

Alma/Pepin 69, Eleva-Strum 62

High school girls basketball

Elk Mound 36, Durand 31

Mondovi 51, Elmwood/Plum City 36

Colfax 73, Boyceville 41 - 5th straight win for Vikings

Cochrane-Fountain City 75, Blair-Taylor 61

Independence 67, Alma/Pepin 27

Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45