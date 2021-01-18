Father and son build ‘Little Free Sled Library” at Eau Claire hill

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- If you're looking to make the best of our wintry conditions and go sledding, but don't have a sled of your own, a family from the Eastside Hill neighborhood has you covered.

Chad and Owen Rowekamp recently built what they call a 'Little Free Sled Library' at Seven Bumps Hill next to Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. The two built a stand that holds several sleds for locals to borrow and return before they leave.

The two got the idea from a similar stand they saw in the Twin Cities, and decided to do the same as a father-son project to give the community a free and fun activity.

"If they don't have that much money and they want to go sledding, they don't have to spend the money on the sled to actually go sledding," Owen Rowekamp said.

"We're just a real community based and friendly neighborhood, we get to know our neighbors," Chad Rowekamp said. "It's just one more way to be a community."

The two say they plan to leave the stand up until the snow melts, and will continue to bring it back to the hill for years to come.