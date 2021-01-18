EC School Board votes to allow open enrollment at Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire School Board voted Monday night, to close several sites to open-enrolled students for the 2021-22 school year.

However, the board approved designating Memorial High School as an option for open-enrolled high school students. Since 2017, all open-enrolled high schoolers have been attending North High School. So, the move seeks to balance student enrollment between the two schools.

The district's eight special education cluster sites, Prairie Edge Early Learning Center and North Star Middle School's Arctic Zone program will be closed to open enrollment next school year.

