Breaking down Biden’s plans for first days in office

(WQOW) - President-elect Joe Biden has laid out plans for a series of sweeping executive actions for his first days in office; some of which could have an immediate impact but some could face legal challenges.

Included in Biden's plans following his inauguration are repealing the travel ban from majority-Muslim countries and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

However, one political scientist says other orders may face roadblocks for implementation; like a federal mask mandate and minimum wage increase that could face challenges in Congress or even the courts.

"It's a little less clear how much authority the president has to make these decisions without the approval of Congress for example, so those are the areas where I think things could happen in the courts and I think we'll see some of it, some of it could be tied up for quite a while potentially," said Geoff Peterson, UWEC political science chair.

Some of Biden's other plans include pausing student loan payments during the pandemic and halting the construction of the Keystone Pipeline.

Peterson said it is not unheard of for the president to make sweeping changes upon entering office but Biden may have an added pressure to do so with several ongoing crises happening throughout the nation.