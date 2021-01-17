UK seeks to give 1st COVID shot to all adults by September

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government says it plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nation’s health service battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that the government is continuing to open new vaccination sites and will soon begin trialing round the clock injections at some locations to help increase the pace of delivery. He told Sky that while the target is September “If we can do it faster than that, great, but that’s the roadmap.” The ambitious vaccination program comes amid crushing pressures on the National Health Service.