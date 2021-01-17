The Latest: Pro-Trump demonstrations begin at statehouses

Small groups of pro-Trump demonstrators, some armed, are beginning to gather outside statehouses, including in Michigan, Ohio and South Carolina. In Lansing, Michigan, state police troopers walked around the Capitol grounds as a small group of demonstrators stood near a chain-link fence surrounding the 142-year-old building. Several National Guard vehicles were on a nearby street. In Columbus, Ohio, about two dozen people, several of whom were carrying long guns, protested outside the Capitol. Several dozen demonstrators also showed up outside the South Carolina Capitol in Columbia as a heavy law enforcement presence surrounded the downtown government complex.