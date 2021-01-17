Record number of single-day COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State health officials say the number of deaths on a single day due to the coronavirus has reached an new record in Wisconsin.



The Department of Health Services on Saturday reported an additional 128 deaths. The previous record for a single day of COVID-19 deaths was 120 on Dec. 22. A total of 5,450 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.



DHS reported 1,937 new cases of the disease on Saturday, bringing the total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 520,188 since the pandemic began