Political ads for 2022 already circulating Wisconsin

(WAOW) — Those driving on Highway 29 or Business 51 in the Wausau area might have noticed a new billboard calling for Congressman Tom Tiffany and Senator Ron Johnson to resign.

However, it's not the only political ad going around, barely two months after the 2020 election.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is already gearing up for 2022 by releasing an ad calling for Sen. Ron Johnson to resign after the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.

"A violent mob attacks the capitol incited by power hungry politicians like Ron Johnson," the ad said.

"We think there has to be accountability it is time for him to take personal responsibility for his part in the horror we saw in the United States Capitol," said Ben Wikler the Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is responding by saying fingers should be pointed at Democratic leaders as well.

"We saw over the summer that Tony Evers and Mandela [Barnes] did not have the facts and jumped the gun over what happened in Kenosha so under their own standards they should ask their own leaders to step down as well," said Alesha Guenther, the Communications Director for the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

The political tv ad is running all throughout Wisconsin, and is also making it's way to our nation's capitol.

"We are running it in Washington D.C. because we want Johnson to see it," Wikler said.

"It seems they really care about what folks in D.C. have to say and not so much people who live in Wisconsin," Guenther said.

Back in Central Wisconsin, the Minocqua Brewing Company Super Pac raised $32,000 to put three digital billboards on Highway 29 East and West, and on Business 51 North in Tomahawk which focuses on both Congressman Tiffany and Sen. Johnson.

"These are huge freeways that are right in Tom Tiffany's district, so every one in Wisconsin is going to see these signs," Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minoqua Brewing Company said.

Congressman Tiffany responded to the billboards by telling News 9 in a statement:

"I support free speech and respect everyone's opinion. I would ask the same standard be adopted by the Big Tech and the media." Tom Tiffany's statement

Bangstad is hoping the digital billboards will run at least until inauguration day.

News 9 did reach out to Sen. Johnson but did not hear back.