No. 9 Maryland women beat Wisconsin 79-70 for 10th straight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 19 points and Diamond Miller added 17 to help No. 9 Maryland beat Wisconsin 79-70 on Sunday afternoon for its 10th consecutive victory. The Terrapins’ only loss this season is an 81-72 setback to then-No. 24 Missouri State on Nov. 28. Sydney Hilliard scored 19 and Julie Pospisilova had 18 for Wisconsin (3-8, 0-8 Big Ten). Imani Lewis added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Maryland (11-1, 7-0) outrebounded Wisconsin 44-29 and got a career-high 17 rebounds from Mimi Collins