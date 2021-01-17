Netanyahu rival hires anti-Trump Lincoln Project founders

JERUSALEM (AP) — A rival to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the March elections is getting some American campaign help. Israel’s Channel 12 reported Sunday that Gideon Saar, once Netanyahu’s protege, has hired the founders of the Lincoln Project, which ran a relentless campaign to help defeat President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 US elections. The Lincoln Project’s stated mission is to hold public officials leaders “accountable” and attacked Trump’s ethics and record. Netanyahu is facing charges of fraud and bribery, which he denies as he runs for re-election. Saar broke away from Likud to form his own faction and has emerged as the premier’s top rival. A campaign official confirmed the TV report.