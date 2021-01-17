National Guard sleeping in the Capitol an echo of Civil War

To most Americans, the sight of armed National Guard troops sleeping in the Capitol Rotunda this past week was shocking and disturbing. But it also was an echo of the far-distant past — the Capitol was used as a bivouac for troops during the Civil War. Among them was the great-grandfather of AP National Writer Allen G. Breed, who wrote to his wife that he wished she could look in on him and his fellow troops, and see how comfortably they had settled into life in the Capitol.