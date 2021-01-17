Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons

VADO HONDO, Guatemala (AP) — Guatemalan police and soldiers have used tear gas and wielded batons and shields against a group of Honduran migrants that tried to push through their roadblock. A group of about 2,000 migrants had stopped short of the roadblock Saturday night. The roadblock was strategically placed at a chokepoint on the two-lane highway to Chiquimula in an area known as Vado Hondo. It’s flanked by a tall mountainside and a wall leaving the migrants with few options. Some 100 migrants tried to make their way through authorities around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The security forces beat them back and deployed tear gas.