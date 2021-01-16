Guatemala tries blocking caravan of 9,000 Honduran migrants

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan soldiers have blocked part of a caravan of as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants not far from where they entered the country in a bid to reach the U.S. border. The soldiers in helmets and wielding shields and sticks formed ranks Saturday across a highway near the town of Chiquimula, near the Honduras border, to block the procession of migrants. Mexico continued to drill thousands of National Guard members and immigration agents on its southern border, in a show of force. On Friday night, two groups of more than 3,000 Honduran migrants each pushed their way into Guatemala without registering.