Saturday’s Scores

4:28 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 66, Somerset 60

Catholic Memorial 54, Oconomowoc 51

De Pere 91, Green Bay Southwest 62

DeForest 71, Edgerton 64

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Lake Holcombe 48

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55, Howards Grove 51

Evansville 52, Marshall 38

Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Little Chute 45

Gillett 48, Crandon 46

Greenfield 62, Lakeside Lutheran 56

Janesville Parker 67, Monroe 62

Lake Mills 72, Mount Horeb 38

Lodi 68, Reedsburg Area 46

Lourdes Academy 63, Darlington 62

Luther 41, Aquinas 33

Marquette University 86, New Berlin Eisenhower 76

Martin Luther 68, Lake Country Lutheran 64

Menasha 77, Hilbert 47

Milton 65, Whitewater 56

Mineral Point 70, River Valley 60

New Berlin West 73, West Bend East 72

New Holstein 63, Kewaskum 54

Saint Croix Central 75, Ashland 62

Saint Francis 85, Cudahy 71

Saint Thomas More 61, Williams Bay Faith Christian 52

Seymour 64, Freedom 61

Sheboygan Area Luth. 66, Valders 47

Southwestern 58, Platteville 33

Stockbridge 53, Mishicot 37

The Prairie School 77, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67

University School of Milwaukee 70, Kenosha Christian Life 36

Valley Christian 61, Montello 57

Waunakee 74, Oak Creek 57

Wilmot Union 93, Big Foot 87

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic Memorial 69, Oconomowoc 50

Crandon 48, Gillett 41

De Pere 86, Green Bay Southwest 45

Eau Claire North 62, Marshfield 53

Edgewood 62, Sauk Prairie 35

Fort Atkinson 63, Baraboo 62

Hudson 65, Superior 43

La Crosse Central 71, Tomah 56

Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Wauwatosa East 34

Neenah 72, Appleton West 51

Oak Creek 60, Homestead 51

Reedsburg Area 89, Portage 32

Saint Thomas More 58, The Prairie School 52

South Milwaukee 66, Union Grove 50

University School of Milwaukee 36, Brown Deer 27

Waterford 52, Burlington 34

Waukesha South 66, New Berlin West 64

Waukesha West 53, Mukwonago 44

Wauwatosa West 65, Wilmot Union 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

