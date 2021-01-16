Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers made sure he’d get the opportunity to play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.

Green Bay’s potent offense overpowered the Rams’ vaunted defense for much of the day.

The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.