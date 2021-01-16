Rams’ defense struggles with injury hindering Donald

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ vaunted defense wasn’t at full strength and therefore was no match for the Green Bay Packers’ potent offense. All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald played through a rib injury but wasn’t himself and recorded just one assisted tackle. That helped the Green Bay Packers score on their first five series and beat the Rams 32-18 in the NFC divisional playoffs. The Rams didn’t record any sacks and gave up their highest yardage total of the season.