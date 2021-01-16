Nepali team first to top world’s 2nd tallest peak in winter

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Alpine Club says that a team of Nepalese climbers has made history by scaling the world’s second highest peak — K2 — in the winter season. The local Alpine Club said Saturday that the team of 10 climbers reached the summit around 5 p.m. The renowned mountain stands at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) and has never been scaled in the winter before. Winter winds on the mountain can blow at more than 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit). K2 is located in Pakistan’s Karakoram range along the Chinese border that leads into the Himalayas.