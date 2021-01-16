More backlash for GOP’s Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels event

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Loews Hotels says it has canceled a fundraiser at an Orlando, Florida, hotel for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley. It’s the latest fallout for the Republican lawmaker who helped staged an Electoral college challenge that became the focus of a violent Capitol uprising in support of President Donald Trump. A statement from the hotel posted Saturday on Twitter said it was “horrified” by the events at the U.S. Capitol and by all who supported and incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hawley’s fundraiser was scheduled for February at a hotel at Universal Orlando. Hawley faces waning support from longtime donors.