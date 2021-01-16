Man who held hostage believed to be from Missouri

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Twin Cities suburb say they don’t know why a man who held a young boy hostage before killing himself was in Minnesota or the community. Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley says police believe the man, who has not been identified, came to the state from Missouri with an accomplice. Bruley said the two have been traced back to a stolen vehicle case and recent police pursuit in Missouri. The man held a 7-year-old boy hostage in a home Thursday before crisis negotiators were able to secure the child’s release. Police say the standoff ended about seven hours later when the man fatally shot himself.