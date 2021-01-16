Light flurries possible into Sunday

Temperatures Saturday evening were colder than they've been all day, after starting out well above average and near our record warmest of low 34. Temperatures will continue to dip into the 20s Saturday night as colder air filters in from the northwest.

While above freezing temperatures today allowed precipitation to change over to drizzle across much of the area, we will see the chance for a light freezing mix changing over to snow flurries overnight.

Impact will be minimal, but areas where roads were wet earlier Saturday could become slick in spots. Light snow showers could amount to a dusting at most, with chances lingering into Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday will still be above average, although cooler than Saturday in the upper 20s. Clouds will also remain, with another gloomy day on the way during this very gray January.

Monday doesn't look too much brighter before temperatures take a little bit of a dip Tuesday, although the coldest temperatures this week will likely arrive closer to next weekend.