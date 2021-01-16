“It could happen to you” Superior teen raising awareness about human trafficking through fundraiser

SUPERIOR, WI (KBJR) -- January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and one Twin Ports teen is raising money and awareness about an issue that impacts every community.

16-year-old Mackenzie Cook wanted to make a difference for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The Superior teen is raising money to combat a big problem.

"It happens quite frequently, and there's a lot of it going on and it's not just in big cities, it's everywhere," said Cook.

Cook set up an online fundraiser.

Her goal is $3,000 by the end of January. The money will be donated to the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) in Superior.

"It's honestly really inspiring," said Nicole Thole, Sexual Assault Program Coordinator at CASDA. "I would have never thought of this at 16."

Thole says this money is essential for many different things.

"Possible legal fees, deposit for first month's rent, car repairs, and things like that," she said.

According to Thole, there is no direct funding from Wisconsin supporting survivors of human trafficking, so donations like this go a long way.

"Being able to get money for that and knowing it's there for that specific purpose is great," said Thole.

Cook and her family hope this fundraiser is just the beginning to raise awareness in the community.

"It happens everywhere, every day, and it's not just to women and girls, but to men and to children. It could happen to you, and you'd never know it," said Cook.

If you would like to donate to Mackenzie's fundraiser, you can click here.