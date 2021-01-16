In cold weather, anti-Netanyahu protests continue in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of protesters braved a cold night in Jerusalem to press on with their calls for the Israeli prime minister to step down over corruption charges against him. Demonstrators gathered at a Jerusalem square near Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence. The weekly protests have been taking place for over seven months. Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving billionaire associates and media moguls, charges that he denies. The protesters insist Netanyahu cannot properly lead the country while under indictment for corruption. The protesters also say Netanyahu and his government have bungled the coronavirus response.