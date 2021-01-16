Betty White marks 99th birthday Sunday; up late as she wants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Betty White is turning 99 on Sunday and says she is planning a low-key day, including feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visit her home.

Her birthday meal will be a hot dog and French fries brought in along with a bouquet of roses by her longtime friend and agent.

The actor’s TV credits include the enduring hits “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Betty White has five Emmys, including a 2010 trophy as guest host on “Saturday Night Live.”