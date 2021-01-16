Additional 37 Minnesotans have died of the coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An additional 37 people have died due to coronavirus complications in Minnesota and there have been 1,529 new positive cases, state health officials said Saturday. Long-term care and assisted-living residents account for 22 of the new deaths, and 3,756 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Health says the statewide tally for people who’ve received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose increased by 12,070 in the latest data release, for a total of 174,110 people so far, or roughly 3% of the state’s population.