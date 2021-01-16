$640 million Powerball drawing up next as big jackpots grow

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players’ second chance to win really big this weekend comes with Saturday’s drawing for a $640 million Powerball top prize. It’s the eighth-largest jackpot ever. And the odds of winning are one in 292.2 million. No one beat the odds for Friday’s $750 Mega Millions top prize. What had marked the fifth-largest-ever jackpot is now estimated to grow to $850 million for Tuesday’s next drawing. That would be the third-largest of all time. It had been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.