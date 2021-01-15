Xi asks Starbucks’ Schultz to help repair US-China ties

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has asked former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to help repair U.S.-China relations amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security. The letter reported by state media was a rare direct communication from Xi to a foreign business leader. In a statement, Schultz said Friday that the letter was a reply to one he sent to Xi along with a Chinese-language edition of his autobiography. Schultz didn’t directly respond to Xi’s request to help repair relations, but said Starbucks’ growth in China is a good blueprint for cooperation between the countries. China is Starbucks’ largest market outside the U.S.