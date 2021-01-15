Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Pierce County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
