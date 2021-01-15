Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 4:40 am
4:04 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Pierce

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pierce County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

