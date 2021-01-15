Sports OT highlights, scores

Sports OT highlights, scoresUpdated
Friday's local scores
High school girls hockey
Central Wisconsin Storm 4, ECA Stars 1 - game recap here
CFM Sabers 6, St. Croix Valley 2
High school boys hockey
RAM 7, WFSLG 3
Stevens Point 2, North 0
High school boys basketball
North 68, Rice Lake 55
Memorial 67, Logan 47
Hudson 74, Menomonie 52
River Falls 75, Chippewa Falls 59 - Doughtery and Johnson (RF): 21 points each; Reuter (CHI): 24 points; Twyman (CHI): 18 points
Bruce 57, Flambeau 45 - Bruce now 5-0 in Lakeland East; 4 players in double figures
New Auburn 53, Cornell 40 - Harder (NA): 18 points; Bowe (COR): 13 points
Ladysmith 58, Hayward 47
Spring Valley 68, Ellsworth 60
Cumberland 60, Barron 41
Fall Creek 67, Thorp 37
Altoona 96, Osseo-Fairchild 55
McDonell Central 71, Cadott 55
Colby 71, Stanley-Boyd 63
High school girls basketball
Memorial 70, Logan 38 - Cayley (MEM): 19 points
Rice Lake 64, North 44
Hudson 59, Menomonie 37
Colfax 47, Elk Mound 35 - Barstad (COL): 18 points; Rhude (EM): 18 points
Mondovi 63, Spring Valley 53
Prescott 93, Ellsworth 49
Eleva-Strum 48, Immanuel Lutheran 46
NAHL hockey
Magicians 5, Steel 1