Skip to Content

Sports OT highlights, scores

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 11:33 pm
11:29 pm SportTop Sports StoriesHigh School SportsPrep Sports
011521 elk mound colfax gbb

Friday's local scores

High school girls hockey

Central Wisconsin Storm 4, ECA Stars 1 - game recap here

CFM Sabers 6, St. Croix Valley 2

High school boys hockey

RAM 7, WFSLG 3

Stevens Point 2, North 0

High school boys basketball

North 68, Rice Lake 55

Memorial 67, Logan 47

Hudson 74, Menomonie 52

River Falls 75, Chippewa Falls 59 - Doughtery and Johnson (RF): 21 points each; Reuter (CHI): 24 points; Twyman (CHI): 18 points

Bruce 57, Flambeau 45 - Bruce now 5-0 in Lakeland East; 4 players in double figures

New Auburn 53, Cornell 40 - Harder (NA): 18 points; Bowe (COR): 13 points

Ladysmith 58, Hayward 47

Spring Valley 68, Ellsworth 60

Cumberland 60, Barron 41

Fall Creek 67, Thorp 37

Altoona 96, Osseo-Fairchild 55

McDonell Central 71, Cadott 55

Colby 71, Stanley-Boyd 63

High school girls basketball

Memorial 70, Logan 38 - Cayley (MEM): 19 points

Rice Lake 64, North 44

Hudson 59, Menomonie 37

Colfax 47, Elk Mound 35 - Barstad (COL): 18 points; Rhude (EM): 18 points

Mondovi 63, Spring Valley 53

Prescott 93, Ellsworth 49

Eleva-Strum 48, Immanuel Lutheran 46

NAHL hockey

Magicians 5, Steel 1

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

More Stories

Skip to content