Slick spots possible this weekend as light precip continues and temps drop below freezing

Some spots in Western Wisconsin did pick up a couple of inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, and most locations that got more than two inches were south or west of Eau Claire.

The National Weather Service did receive a report of 2.4" from Augusta, but most places near and north/east of Eau Claire picked up between 1 and 2 inches of very heavy and slushy snow.

It has been drizzling for most of Friday as temperatures have been above freezing and holding steady in the low to mid 30s all day. That's why a lot of what's on radar has been green over the past couple of hours, but there hasn't been many reports of precip type.

That doesn't really matter that much as the precip has been light and the road temps have been above freezing. That caused the slushy accumulations to melt during the day. Most of Friday night will be near or slightly above freezing, so not much will change even as light shower chances continue as rain, snow, and/or a wintry mix.

The biggest concern won't really be the new precipitation or any snow, but the temperatures. They'll fall to near or just below freezing by tomorrow morning and only rise a couple of degrees by tomorrow afternoon.

Since the roads are wet and will continue to receive minimal amounts of moisture, expect some stretches to become slippery. This is most likely on side streets and rural roads, but any untreated surface will turn into a sheet of ice if/when road temperatures drop back to freezing.

That could happen Friday night, and will definitely happen Saturday night as flurry and light snow chances continue. Not much additional accumulation is likely, but again slushy and icy roads may be an issue for some.

Temperatures will slowly cool into next week, and while there are a couple of chances for light snow from time to time, nothing looks significant. Lows will dip down near 10 by mid week but even that's five degrees above average and highs will be near or above average for most of the days. Colder temperatures could arrive with more snow chances next weekend.